Soon-to-be parents! Ginny & Georgia actress Brianne Howey is happily married to her husband, Matt Ziering, and the two are expecting their first child together.

The Netflix actress announced the big news in March 2023 by showing off her baby bump in an Instagram post after attending the Hugo Boss Fashion Show at the time.

“@boss show with my forever new +1,” Brianne captioned her photo. “Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection.”

Keep reading to learn more about Brianne’s spouse.

Who Is Brianne Howey’s Husband Matt Ziering?

Matt is a lawyer, and he attended Loyola Marymount University for his law degree, per multiple outlets.

When Did Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering Get Married?

The happy couple exchanged vows in July 2021 after more than five years of dating.

“It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love,” the Batwoman alum told People at the time. “The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined. I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party.”

Courtesy of Brianne Howey/Instagram

When Did Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering Start Dating?

Brianne and Matt reportedly met at a bar five years before they tied the knot. At the time, the former law student was celebrating his accomplishment of finishing the bar exam in California.

In January 2021, the lovebirds opened up to Los Angeles Magazine about their love story.

“We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.,” Brianne said in a video shared by the publication at the time. For his part, Matt added that their first meeting “wasn’t totally random” because they “had some mutual friends.”

Is Brianne Howey’s Husband Matt Ziering on Social Media?

Matt’s Instagram profile, which Brianne has tagged in multiple posts on her respective account, is set to private. However, the New York University graduate shares sweet moments from their life together via social media from time to time.

“As I leave to shoot season 2 soon, Matt and I were looking for a warm, romantic and safe getaway,” she captioned an Instagram selfie post of the two of them on beach in November 2021. “@ritzcarltonaruba checked every box! The Ritz Carlton is Aruba’s only luxury hotel along the islands gorgeous Palm Beach. The safety precautions that Aruba and The Ritz have taken to ensure everyone is comfortable, healthy and safe is unmatched. We are able to truly unwind amongst the stunning ocean views while indulging in the impeccable amenities.”

Do Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering Have Kids?

The couple currently do not share any children. However, Brianne is currently pregnant and expecting her and Matt’s first child.

Upon sharing the exciting news via Instagram in March 2023, many of Brianne’s friends flooded the comments section to congratulate the pair. One noteworthy name was Brianne’s Ginny & Georgia costar Antonia Gentry.

“So. Happy. For. You,” Antonia wrote.