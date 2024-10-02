Brittany Cartwright Calls Jax Taylor a ‘Great’ Dad, Terrible Husband

Brittany Cartwright is coparenting son Cruz with estranged husband Jax Taylor amid their divorce, and the Kentucky native gives Life & Style an exclusive update on their dynamic.

“[Jax] is a great father. He’s just a terrible husband, so I’d never want to take Cruz away from him or anything like that,” Brittany, 35, tells Life & Style. “I still always, no matter what, want him to be in his life.”

Brittany filed for divorce from Jax, 45, in August, seven months after announcing their separation, and requested primary custody over Cruz, 3. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“You know we’re working on it right now, things are very raw between us, so we’re still kind of in that angry phase,” Brittany admits. “But we’re trying and trying and trying and trying to get better every single day, but if I needed something, Jax would be there for me, and he would be there for Cruz in a heartbeat.”

Despite calling it quits on their marriage, the family matriarch made it clear that Jax is a “great guy.”

“There’s just some things that we gotta work out between us,” she says.

Brittany and Jax got married at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles in 2019 in a televised wedding featured on Vanderpump Rules. The pair faced marriage woes during The Valley season 1 and ultimately came to an end when she announced their split in February.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she said during an episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Brittany has been focused on getting her “confidence back” as she navigates her new chapter in life, which includes some pampering. The Valley star recently got the non-invasive AirSculpt treatment on her stomach to help tone her core area.

“I still had so much loose skin from where I had my son and I got huge when I was pregnant. I’m always very open about that, like I was so big I got stretch marks,” Brittany tells Life & Style. “I had loose skin, and as much weight as I lost I still could not control that tummy area like, no matter what.”

Brittany has been open with fans and took them along her weight loss journey after giving birth to Cruz in 2021. The following year, she kickstarted her health and fitness goals by partnering with Jenny Craig and lost 45 pounds on the weight loss program.

“I try to work out. I try to eat healthy,” Brittany shares. “This is also going to help motivate me to stay in the gym, and you know, keep up with habits like that as well, because once you start seeing results, you want to keep going.”