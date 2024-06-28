Brooklyn Beckham Speaks About Filming Spice Girls Reunion

Brooklyn Beckham Opens Up About Filming the Spice Girls Reunion at Victoria Beckham’s Party: ‘So Cool’

Brooklyn Beckham opened up about how he got a chance to relive his mom Victoria Beckham’s glory days when the Spice Girls reunited at her 50th birthday party.

The oldest child of Victoria, 50, and David Beckham talked about the moment while playing Rent Free with Bilt Rewards Founder and CEO Ankur Jain. He revealed he was the cameraman that filmed the video that went viral of his mom and her fellow Spice Girls. Rent Free is a game show-style segment that Ankur hosts every month with a different celebrity guest. The format is similar to that of Family Feud, and the guests play to win Bilt rewards members up to $2,500 each month.

“Oh my God, my mum’s birthday. So it was in London at this bar and the Spice Girls came along and they started performing and I just got my phone out and started filming and was like ‘This is so cool,” Brooklyn, 25, told Ankur, 34.

He continued, “I haven’t seen them perform in so long, so it was good fun.”

Brooklyn’s clip that went viral showed David, 48, in front of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Turner, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, as well as wife Victoria. The women lined up in front of the crowd and prepared to perform the famous dance from the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit “Stop.” They started by throwing their hands up to flash stop and then moved into the famous dance routine from the song. David sang along with the tune, proving he’s still a big fan of his wife’s music.

As Brooklyn moved the camera around, fans could see celebrity guests like Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony bopping along to the beat at the star studded event. Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, Gordon Ramsay and Guy Ritchie were also in attendance.

David and Victoria later shared the video on their respective social media accounts.

Laurence Labat/Sygma / Getty Images

“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner,” the former soccer star wrote alongside the video via Instagram.

Victoria added, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

Brooklyn’s younger brother, Cruz Beckham, also shared a clip from that night that featured the popular girl group singing along to their song “Mama.” The women crowded around the microphone to sing in front of the crowd as someone strummed a guitar beside them.

“Are we in tune?” Mel B, 49, joked. “I’m not sure we are.”

While Brooklyn didn’t post his video to social media, earlier that month, the up and coming chef had shared an adorable birthday tribute to his mom on Instagram. In the photo, a young Victoria with her iconic short spiky hair is seen holding baby Brooklyn in her lap at a beachside cabana while he grasps a banana.

“Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day,” Brooklyn wrote on April 17.

Victoria replied to her eldest son’s sweet message, adding, “I love you so much xxxx.”