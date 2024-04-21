Spice Girls Reunite at Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party

Victoria Beckham definitely got with her friends! The former members of the Spice Girls reunited for Victoria’s 50th birthday party at private members’ club Oswald’s in London on April 20.

Victoria joined Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Turner, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm to perform the dance to the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit “Stop” in front of the party guests. David Beckham, Victoria’s husband, recorded the dance on video and both he and Victoria posted it to their social media accounts.

“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner,” David, 48, wrote for his caption of the video on Instagram.

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife,” Victoria added to hers.

In the clip, viewers can see David in front of the group as they line up for the crowd in the same positions as in the music video. He soon flipped the camera to focus solely on them and when the chorus arrived, the women threw their hands up to flash stop and then moved into the famous dance routine from the song. It was clear David’s a big fan of his wife’s music. At one point he mouthed the words to the song as it played over the loudspeakers overhead and showed a quick shot of the party guests like Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony dancing along to the beat.

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

In addition to the Spice Girls, celebrities like Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie, Tom Cruise and Gordon Ramsay stopped by to wish Victoria a happy birthday.

The mom of four arrived at her celebration decked out in a sheer mint green dress with ruffles accenting her shoulders and her waistline. She paired the look with a stack of silver and gold bracelets while she let her hair flow in loose waves.

Victoria was also using crutches that helped her make it from the car to the facility. On Valentine’s Day, she shared a message via Instagram Stories that she had suffered an injury and she “fell over in the gym.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me,” the “Wannabe” singer wrote.

The following week, David posted a photo of his wife’s foot in a medical boot via his Instagram Stories. He explained that Victoria had broken her foot while working out in the gym.

“Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break,” the former professional soccer star wrote.