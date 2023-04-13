Has Cameron Diaz Had Plastic Surgery? Her Transformation From Rom-Com Darling Through Today

Cameron Diaz became an overnight sensation in her movie debut starring opposite Jim Carrey in 1994’s The Mask. She soon became a rom-com queen known for her bright smile and gorgeous looks, but has she ever had plastic surgery?

The Long Beach, California, native told Marie Claire in 2009 that she wished she had more curves but had come to terms with the figure she had. “I’d love a bigger butt, more meat on my bones. I’d love to be more voluptuous. It’s just not my body type,” Cameron revealed.

The There’s Something About Mary star did try facial injections but didn’t like the results. “I’ve tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to [be] like [that]’ … I’d rather see my face aging than a face that doesn’t belong to me at all,” the blonde beauty told Entertainment Tonight in 2014.

Cameron decided to embrace the laugh lines on her face. “I love it, I don’t mind. It’s like, ‘Guess what this means, I’ve smiled my whole life.’ I love life. I’m happy I don’t have a problem with that,” she told the outlet.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars, Cameron decided to walk away from moviemaking after 2014’s Annie. While she didn’t formally announce her retirement, the My Best Friend’s Wedding star wrote books about maintaining good health, while also focusing on her personal life. She married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden on January 5, 2015, and the couple welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019.

Cameron revealed she had “no judgment on how people feel good,” when it came to Botox or other procedures in a 2016 interview with The Huffington Post.