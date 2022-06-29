Camila Mendes has an absolutely killer bikini body. While she doesn’t show it off often on social media, the times she does prove that her devotion to staying fit keeps her looking swimsuit ready year-round.

“I strive to be super consistent — as consistent as I can be. Whenever I have a day off, I will make a point to work out in the morning. Sometimes my call time is at 5 a.m. On those days, I prioritize sleep,” the actress, who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, confessed to Shape in an April 2021 interview.

“But on the days I can work out first thing in the morning, I definitely do,” she continued. “On normal days, I makea fun routine out of it. I go over to my trainer’s house, Andrea ‘LA’ Thoma Gustin, where she has a garage gym set up. I bring my dog to play with hers. It feels like a hangout. It’s organic and makes me happy,” Camila gushed.

The brunette beauty also likes to work on keeping her mental well-being in shape, as well as her physical fitness.

“Things can get pretty overwhelming on set sometimes. There’s a lot going on and just happening really quickly. [When I feel anxious], I’ll text production and say, ‘Hey I’m going to meditate in my trailer for 10 minutes. Please don’t knock unless it’s urgent,'” she explained to the publication. “And then I turn off all the lights, sit on the floor, take out my phone, and meditate using the Balance app,” leaving her calm and ready for filming.

Camila described what “wellness” means to her in a March 2021 interview with Health magazine. For me, it’s taking care of myself in the most immediate way. What do I need — and what does my body need right now?” the actress shared. “Sometimes I’ll randomly sit down and check in and be like: ‘What does my body want? Do I need water, sleep, or to move around and stretch? Should I journal?'” adding, “I think being well is about checking in with your physical and mental health and evaluating what you really need at that moment.”

