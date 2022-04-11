From model to movie star, Camille Kostek is taking over Hollywood! The actress, also known as NFL star Rob Gronkowski‘s girlfriend, has made a major name for herself by always embodying positivity and sharing videos that showcase the true meaning behind her catchphrase, “never not dancing.”

“Never not dancing came about because I am quite literally never not dancing,” the former New England Patriots Cheerleader told Reebok in February 2019 while partnering with the brand. “Whether there’s music, there’s not music, it’s an appropriate time to dance or not, I’m dancing. I like to bring energy into rooms and make dance an icebreaker.”

She kicked off her career as a dancer but stopped doing it professionally in order to become a model. While coming up in the industry, Camille explained that she’s always been told “to lose weight” and has struggled with body image in the past.

“It was really frustrating. I knew that if I was going to be a model, that it was going to be in the body type that I am,” she explained to Reebok at the time. “As an athlete, as a woman with hips and thighs and curves, that was me. Even at the times that I’ve pushed myself to exhausting limits to get myself at my lightest weight, I did not feel comfortable in that skin.”

She’s since embraced her body and inspires others to do the same.

“Being an older sister and having been a young woman, it’s super cool for these women to reach out and share their insecurities or something that they want advice on and kind of being able to be their inspiration,” the Free Guy star shared during a 2018 interview with Sports Illustrated. “That’s like the most fulfilling thing to ever hear.”

Even though Camille has become the go-to girl for body positivity in the modeling world, she still has some insecure moments. In December 2020, she looked back at a Sports Illustrated photo from a 2019 shoot and got candid about “not being proud” of the past picture.

“I write this now and feel SO silly that I ever thought less of myself and my body, and that I was almost embarrassed to ever share it to my feed. I remember thinking I looked ‘thick’ in this photo and I look at it now and think WOW I look GREAT. How could my same mind look at the same photo and have completely different thoughts on my OWN SELF,” she wondered in an Instagram caption. “I want to comfort the Camille that didn’t fully embrace herself from all angles at that point in time. A shift in perspective of self changes the game. I am still on my journey of FULL self acceptance but I’m the closest I have ever been Self-love is the answer, always, everytime, everyday. It’s OK to want to be better, but love yourself on that journey.”

