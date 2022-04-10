It was Nickelodeon’s biggest night of the year! Kids aren’t the only ones who watch the Kids’ Choice Awards every year. Viewers of all ages have enjoyed the annual awards show that honors their favorite musicians, actors, cartoons, TV shows, movies and more!

While she also rocked the 2022 Grammys, taking home three awards, Disney Channel star Olivia Rodrigo was nominated for three KCAs, including Favorite Female TV star for her role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Favorite Breakout Artist and Favorite Global Music Star.

This was the “Good 4 U” artist’s first time being nominated for both the Grammy Awards and the KCAs.

However, the night didn’t only belong to the teen sensation. Taylor Swift was up for multiple nominations as well, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song for her rereleased track “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” and two separate nods in the Favorite Album category for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Loyal Swifties have watched the “Lover” singer accept several KCAs before. However, one of her most noteworthy wins was when former First Lady Michelle Obama gave her the Big Help Award in 2012, which recognizes a celebrity’s philanthropic efforts and passions.

Of course, old and new iCarly fans had been looking forward to watching actress Miranda Cosgrove cohost the show with Rob Gronkowski.

The Drake & Josh alum’s Paramount+ reboot was a success when it first premiered on the streaming platform in June 2021. The series brought back the recognizable cast members Nathan Kress, who plays Freddie Benson, and Jerry Trainor, who plays Carly’s brother, Spencer Shay. And since the first episode of season 2 premiered on Friday, April 8, viewers were excited to see what an all grown up Miranda would bring to the KCAs.

The former child star gave her Instagram followers a preview into her fun hosting job with Rob by sharing a few funny photos of them together.

“Still can’t believe how tall @gronk is next to me,” Miranda captioned the carousel post on March 10. “See you all on April 9th for the @kidschoiceawards.”

The School of Rock star was nominated for multiple KCAs in her past, with a majority being Favorite TV Actress. However, she won her very first award in 2014 for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie for her role in Despicable Me 2. So, it was no surprise that she was nominated for Favorite Female TV Star in this year’s show for her recent reprisal as Carly Shay.

Apart from her acting roles, Miranda always brings her A-game to any event when it comes to fashion. But the brunette beauty isn’t the only celeb to do so.

Other nominees from singer Camila Cabello to actress Zendaya are also known for their iconic glam and personal style.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best and worst dressed from the KCAs!