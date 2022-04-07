She’s a keeper! NFL star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski has been dating model Camille Kostek since 2015, and the two have won over the hearts of sports fans.

Gronk, 32, and the Sports Illustrated model’s seven-year relationship began when the two were making turkey baskets for the less fortunate. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player had another NFL player secretly give Camille, 30, his number on a piece of paper. She was a New England Patriots cheerleader at the time, so they weren’t allowed to date due to NFL rules. However, she held on to his number, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

In 2021, Gronk became a four-time super bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Camille was on the sidelines cheering him on, alongside supermodel and Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“Tastes like a champion. … ILY,” Camille captioned a February 2021 Instagram picture of the two locking lips after Gronk’s fourth super bowl win.

Camille Kostek Is a Former NFL Cheerleader.

Camille joined the New England Patriots roster in 2013 and cheered for two seasons. Although she was only a cheerleader for two short years, the blonde bombshell made an impact on her team. During her rookie year, she made the cover of the annual cheerleader calendar. Little did she know, that wasn’t the first cover she was going to land!

Camille Kostek Was on the Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated.’

In 2019, Camille landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. “This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally,” she captioned her May 2019 Instagram post of herself on the cover. “I have admired women of this iconic issue since I learned of it over ten years ago. They helped shape the way I viewed myself.”

Camille Kostek Is a Television Personality.

On top of being a famous model and dancer, she is also a host! In 2020, Camille was named a host of the revival of TBS’ physical competition series Wipeout, alongside John Cena and Nicole Byer.

“We are ready to bring you light and laughter during some dark times! We can not wait for you, your friends and family to giggle and have fun with us from the comfort of your homes,” she captioned her September 2020 Instagram post announcing her new hosting gig.

The field host even made her own catch phrase, “anybody’s game in the gauntlet.”

Camille Kostek Was in a Movie With Ryan Reynolds.

The multitalented personality played Bombshell in the movie Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds. The actress gushed about her breakout role on her Instagram account celebrating her career achievement.

She even posed next to Blake Lively on the red carpet during the film’s premiere on August 3, 2021, in New York City … so, does that make them besties? “This will forever be one of my most memorable experiences on set of a film. Grateful to play Bombshell while filming in Boston,” Camille captioned her March 2022 Free Guy photo dump in honor for the comedy’s Oscar nomination.