Candace Cameron Bure is still coming to terms with the devastating loss of her beloved TV dad, Bob Saget, who died on Sunday, January 9, at the age of 65.

The former Full House star took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, to share a photo of the pair hugging, while writing her message directly to the late comedian in the caption. “Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.”

“My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud,” she continued. Candace starred as D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of Bob’s character Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom from 1987 through 1995. They were reunited again on the 2016 through 2020 revival, Fuller House.

Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

“We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again,” Candace mourned.

“I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘Oh, btw, it’s me Bob,’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith,” she continued.

“You were always so protective of me and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were … Bob. There will never be another like you. I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it,” the actress concluded.

Bob was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, around 4 p.m. local time after performing a two-hour standup comedy set in Jacksonville, Florida, the night prior. A preliminary autopsy report did not reveal what killed the beloved funnyman. “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Chief Medical Officer Joshua Stephany explained in a Monday, January 10, press release.