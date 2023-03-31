The bitch is back, and headed to the big screen! Author Taylor Jenkins Reid announced that her 2022 novel Carrie Soto Is Back would be gearing up for its film adaptation.

“From the moment the manuscript for CARRIE SOTO was completed, the incredible people at @picturestart made it clear that they were the perfect partners to make it a great adaptation,” the writer shared via Instagram in March 2023, alongside a photo of personalized Carrie Soto tennis balls. “They **get** Carrie, they love her the way I do, and they understand the heart and potential world of this story. There are more steps to come before it hits your screen but I will keep you posted along the way. Right now, I am feeling very, very lucky to be working with such a phenomenal team to bring Carrie, Javier, Bowe, Gwen and Nicki to life.”

What Is ‘Carrie Soto Is Back’ About?

Continuing the connection of the TJR universe, Carrie Soto Is Back follows the story of tennis player Carrie Soto, who was initially introduced in the author’s 2021 novel Malibu Rising. At the age of 37, Carrie comes out of retirement to reclaim her record as the best tennis player in the world after a new young player steps onto the scene.

“She acts like she’s better than everyone. She doesn’t smile enough. She doesn’t thank anyone when she wins. She thinks the world revolves around her,” Taylor’s Instagram post in April 2022 announcing the novel read. “But she is the best tennis player in the history of the sport. Whether you like it or not. And I love that about her.”

Who Is Starring In ‘Carrie Soto Is Back’

No cast has been announced just yet.

When Will ‘Carrie Soto Is Back’ Be Released?

It’s unclear when the film will premiere.

What Has Taylor Jenkins Reid Said About ‘Carrie Soto Is Back?

When releasing the book, Taylor explained that Carrie Soto is not “glamorous” like her other female protagonists.

“She is prickly. She’s difficult. The way she looks, the way her body is, they challenge our understandings of how a woman should be. And I really wanted that sense of strength to be first,” the author told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022. “I do write about famous women, and famous women tend to fit into a certain understanding of what women should look like. Carrie does not. And that is very much on purpose.”