Season 1 of Daisy Jones & The Six concluded on Friday, March 24, and many fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to the rockstars. Will the show return for a second season? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about potential new episodes, what the cast has said and more.

Will ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Come Back for Season 2?

A second season of the Amazon Prime Video series has not been confirmed nor denied as of March 2023.

What Has the Cast of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Said About Season 2?

While the first season featured everything covered in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name, several cast members said they would love to continue telling their characters’ stories.

“I actually already pitched my version of series 2,” Sam Claflin, who stars as Billy Dunne on the show, told Entertainment Tonight​ on March 24. “I still feel like there’s so much more to come. But it’s not for us to say. Maybe Taylor Jenkins really needs to write another book.”

Meanwhile, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon, who portray band members Eddie Roundtree and Warren Rojas, also shared possible storylines for the second season. “We do the 1980s European tour,” Sebastian suggested to the outlet before Josh chimed in, “Eddie during his punk phase.”

Camila Morrone is also open to reprising her role as Camila Alvarez for more episodes. “They can figure out a way to write us back in there,” she said of how the producers can bring back all of the characters.

Another cast member that said she’s on board to return to the series is Suki Waterhouse, who portrayed keyboardist Karen Sirko. “If they said we were gonna do another one, another series, I would,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Several members of the creative team have also expressed interest in returning for another season. “There’s more to the story,” executive producer Scott Neustadter told the publication.

What Is ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ About?

Based on Reid’s 2019 novel, the first season depicted the rise and fall of the titular band in the 1970s.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Prior to being cast on the show, several of the stars admitted they weren’t familiar with the popular book.

“I didn’t Google it or anything. I didn’t know it was based off a book. I didn’t know if it was a real band or not,” Riley Keough, who stars as Daisy, told Vanity Fair in December 2022. “All I knew is she goes, ‘It’s called Daisy Jones and The Six, and it’s about a band in the ’70s.’ And in my head, I was like, ‘I know I’m playing Daisy.’ I just knew it. I don’t even know if one script was written, I didn’t know if they liked me, I hadn’t even talked to them at that stage.”