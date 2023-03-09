Daisy Jones and the six (figures)! Actress Riley Keough is the true definition of Hollywood royalty. Not only is she the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, but she’s an award-winning actress who landed her breakout role in the 2023 Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six. Now that she’s becoming an even bigger name, Riley is racking in some serious cash. Keep reading to find out her net worth and how she makes money!

What Is Riley Keough Net Worth?

The California native has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Riley Keough Make Money?

Riley is an established actress that has starred in movies and television shows like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Lodge. She made her acting debut in the 2010 biopic The Runaways as she played Marie Currie alongside actresses’ Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning.

In her most recent role, Riley plays the role of Daisy Jones in the show Daisy Jones & The Six. Her character is a musician and interestingly enough, Riley and the entire cast played their own instruments in the series. The American Honey star paid tribute to her King of Rock and Roll grandfather by using a vibrantly designed guitar strap that he famously wore throughout his career.

Besides acting, Riley is also a certified death doula. The It Comes At Night actress took on the role after her twin brother, Benjamin Keough, tragically died by suicide in July 2020.

“Today I finished my Death Doula training … And I just felt like writing such a deep thank you to this community who are teaching and training people in conscious dying and death work,” she wrote in her March 2021 Instagram announcement. “I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing. We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So, I’m so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can.”

Does Riley Keough Own Property?

The model bought a quaint two-bedroom, two-bathroom Los Angeles cottage in 2018 with husband Ben-Smith Peterson, per the Dirt. According to the publication, the couple bought the 1,191-square-foot property for a little more than $1.3 million.

Riley and Ben still reside in the home with their daughter, whose identity and birth have remained private.

Will Riley Keough Inherit Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate?

Riley’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died on January 12, 2023, after suffering from cardiac arrest, Life & Style confirmed at the time. She had attended the 80th Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler just three days before.

Lisa Marie – who inherited Elvis’s Graceland as the sole beneficiary after Vernon Presley and Minnie Mae Presley’s deaths in 1979 and 1980 respectively –established a will in 1993. Priscilla and former business manager Barry Siegel were her cotrustees. In 2016, Lisa turned the titles over to her two children, Riley and Benjamin. Riley became the sole trustee after Ben’s death in 2020.

Life & Style confirmed that Priscilla filed a petition to contest Lisa Marie’s will two weeks after her January 22, 2023, memorial service.

According to the petition obtained by Life & Style, Priscilla questioned the “authenticity and validity” of the will.

Two months after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla and Riley were reportedly “not seeing eye to eye” about the will, a source told People.

The insider added that Riley hasn’t been on the same page as her grandmother ever since Lisa Marie’s divorce from ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Priscilla sided with her former son-in-law amid his custody battle with Lisa Marie over their twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

“Riley was always on her mom’s side when it came to Michael,” the insider told the publication. “It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to [Lisa’s] funeral together.”