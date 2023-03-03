She’s off the market! Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen have been married since February 2015, and are totally in love.

“I don’t see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen,” the Daisy Jones & The Six star shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in March 2023. “Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him.’ I just knew. We didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet.”

But who is the Prime Video star’s significant other? Keep reading for everything to know about Ben Smith-Petersen and his relationship with Riley Keough.

What Is Ben Smith-Petersen’s Job?

The Australia native is also an actor and stuntman. His work has been featured in movies such as Wild Boys, The Great Gatsby, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Mad Max: Fury Road and Suicide Squad, among others.

Ben even made a cameo in one episode of Daisy Jones & The Six.

“I don’t want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene,” the Aurora songstress told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, ahead of the show’s premiere. “They were like, ‘Do you want Ben to do this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s hilarious.'”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

What Is Ben Smith-Peterson’s Net Worth?

Multiple outlets estimate the actor and stuntman’s net worth at $1 million.

How Did Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen Meet?

They actually first met while filming Mad Max: Fury Road together. However, things between them didn’t get romantic until after they left set.

“We had a couple of drinks and I remember we had a connection. He started salsa dancing with me and teaching me, because he grew up dancing,” Riley shared in a piece written for Vogue Australia in May 2022 about the early days of their relationship. “It was such a fun night. A few of us went to one of the bays for a swim and it was really magic.”

From that point on, their relationship was a total whirlwind.

“We moved in together after two months and six months in he asked me to marry him and then we were married a year later,” Riley wrote. “Technically, our first wedding was in Nepal, because we were there building a school a couple of weeks before we got married.”

What Has Riley Keough Said About Her Husband Ben Smith-Petersen?

In the same Vogue Australia essay, the actress referred to her significant other as “a good person,” calling Ben a “calm and loyal and strong and sensitive” man.

“We’ve had some amazing big things happen, but also just the quiet moments when you’re in someone else’s presence and they make everything more joyful,” Riley gushed. “At the end of the day, there is no side of me that he doesn’t know or love, and vice versa.”