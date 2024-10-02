Carrie Underwood posted shots of herself enjoying the “BEST” day fly-fishing in Montana with husband, Eric Fisher, on September 13, but all fans could talk about was her appearance.

“This does not look like Carrie,” one commenter wrote.

The star, who severely cut her face in a 2017 accident that required more than 40 stitches, may “have made some subtle enhancements to her lower facial silhouette,” double board-certified and fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Renata Khelemsky, who had not treated her, tells Life & Style. “And her skin is absolutely radiant. It’s possible she’s undergone a light chemical peel or laser resurfacing treatments often favored for achieving that luminous glow.”

A second opinion agrees. Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a board-certified Charleston, SC plastic surgeon, who has not treated her, tells Life & Style Carrie’s “healthy” and “glowing” skin “is most likely due to medical grade skin care products along with laser treatments or peels to continue to stimulate new healthy skin growth and repair skin damage secondary to the sun, natural aging, and climate.”

In addition, he notes her jawline and chin have been “dramatically improved most likely due to jawline and chin fillers to give that sharp, defined appearance, which she did not have prior.” Plus, “her neck appears smaller, possibly due to liposuction of the neck further improving her jawline and chin region.”

Overall, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD, a triple board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, who has not treated the star, tells Life & Style that these tweaks are not “overly drastic” and have “preserved” the country singer’s natural features. The founder of Kassir Plastic Surgery and Inside Beauty Spa further points out “the increased fullness in Carrie’s upper lip, particularly when she smiles, suggests she may have had lip fillers to enhance volume in a natural way.” Lastly, “her cheeks have a slight lift and improved definition, which can be achieved through filler injections that sharpen the cheekbones giving her face a more polished look.”

