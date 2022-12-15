When it comes to fashion, celebrities love to up the ante. From bold plunging V-neck gowns to high-slit dresses, stars continue to grace the red carpet in their most sizzling outfits. And one of the most modern trends is the business-chic look of blazers while going topless!

Several country music artists, including Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, have shown off their most daring shirtless blazer outfits over the years. Kelsea turned heads in a sparkling, sequined pantsuit at the 2019 American Music Awards, whereas Maren brought the heat to New York City in July 2022, sporting a bright, neon green mini blazer dress during her Today show performance.

The Millennial country pop stars have truly taken the industry by storm, through both music and style. Kelsea previously spoke to Vogue about how important her wardrobe is to her, primarily during public performances.

“Fashion is another creative outlet and way of expressing myself,” the “You’re Drunk, Go Home” songstress told the publication in June 2021. “The way I dress depends on the day and the mood I’m in. That’s the fun of it all.”

The Tennessee native also reflected on her CMT Country Music Awards hosting gig at the time, where she opted for bold outfits such as a pink strapless jumpsuit.

“It felt very ‘90s,” Kelsea explained, referring to her metallic outfit. “And I always feel strong and sexy changing it up from a typical dress and going for a pants moment, especially when it’s hot pink.”

When it comes to the country music business, the “Peter Pan” singer opened up about how she wants to encourage other women in the industry to embrace their own personal sense of fashion.

“[Nashville] is definitely a hub of Western wear and Southern-inspired trends and trends to be more conservative,” Kelsea added. “I’ve always been influenced by women like Shania Twain that have pushed boundaries, not only sonically, but also through their style.”

Aside from Kelsea, other Hollywood fashionistas like Zendaya have brought their own style A-game to showbiz. The Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe actress has been recognized for her iconic looks over the years, winning the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

During an October 2021 InStyle interview, the Disney Channel alum explained her perception on clothing trends and one’s own style choices.

“When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target,” Zendaya recalled. “And I thought I was fly. I felt cool. To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing. People who develop their own styles and aren’t afraid to do so — those are the people inspiring to me [sic].”

Scroll through the gallery to see your favorite celebs wearing blazers while shirtless.