Celebrities are masters at oversharing, even when it comes to topics that normally stay behind closed doors (or under covered blankets). Amber Rose, Farrah Abraham and John Mayer have all opened up about their love for masturbation, and their confessions are truly shocking.

Back in 2017, Farrah masturbated on a livestream while endorsing a vibrator. According to Radar Online, one observer said, “She was licking it, saying the viewers should.”

Only a portion of the performance was free, however, and viewers were informed that they would need to pay up in order to continue watching. As it turns out, a surprising number of fans shelled out $20 or more in order to see Farrah pleasure and spank herself. The Teen Mom alum even received many positive reviews, garnering a 78 percent approval rating on the streaming site.

Back in 2012, Rihanna made it clear she self-pleasures regardless of the month. “‘May is National Masturbation Month’ … more like 2012,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, outspoken babe Miley Cyrus has never been one to shy away from saying whatever she thinks. And when it comes to masturbation, she sure has no shame. The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer once posted a since-deleted photo of a hand (hers, we’re guessing) in her shorts with the caption “a masturbate a day keeps the haters away.”

As for Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, she said she “used to feel guilty for masturbating,” she told Bust in2017. “Oh my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much!”

She continued, “It’s OK to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn’t good that I felt bad about touching myself. And it isn’t bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend. I’m 32 years old, I’m an adult, I can do that!”

