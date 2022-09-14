Celebrities Who Wore Sexy Thongs on the Red Carpet: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, More!

When it comes to high-profile events, celebrities tend to wear their classiest looks on the red carpet for perfect photo-ops. However, that doesn’t mean their outfits must be modest! Multiple A-listers from Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) to Kendall Jenner chose to break out their sexiest thongs over the years to add more pizzazz to their otherwise plain gowns.

Hailey graced the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a stunning pink, long-sleeved backless Alexander Wang gown, which she complemented with a matching G-string that featured a sparkling “Wang” pendant in its center.

Despite the blonde babe occasionally modeling in bold outfits, Hailey once spoke out about not wanting to pose completely nude for a photo shoot.

“For my job, I have to, like, show skin or I’ll get photographed in, like, underwear or lingerie, and people are like, ‘Well, that’s not a good representation because you’re not modest, and you’re not this,’” she said in a YouTube video in June 2021. “I wouldn’t wanna ever be shot naked, but, like, props to any woman that’s comfortable doing that.

Like her pal and fellow model, Kendall also brought her own thong game to the Met Gala in 2017. The Kardashians star donned a sexy, shimmering all-black mesh slip dress with a matching thong and heels, completing the look with scarlet red lipstick.

And as for posing nude, the 818 Tequila founder has made it clear that she is proud to pose naked from time to time. In June 2022, Kendall shared a picture of herself lying on a beach chair flaunting her bare booty.

However, models aren’t the only women in Hollywood who have confidently flaunted some extra skin on the red carpet. Rihanna has also worn cheeky outfits that subtly — or clearly — showed off some sexy lingerie underneath.

The Savage X Fenty founder dazzled the world at the 2014 CFDA Awards in a sparkling braless see-through dress with nude underwear. However, the “Disturbia” artist later came forward in a March 2016 Vogue interview and noted she regretted “wearing a thong that wasn’t bedazzled” to match the frock.

