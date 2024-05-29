“When Usher sang ‘Don’t leave your girl around me,’ was he talking to me?” Chris Pratt, 44, wondered after his wife, 34, revealed her love for the “U Don’t Have to Call” singer during a road trip when she blasted the 45-year-old’s music. “And man, she knows every single word, so I guess Usher’s her hall pass. I can’t blame her!”
Chrissy Teigen
Sure, she’s married to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) John Legend, but the model, 38, still gets a hall pass — and the 45-year-old knows all about it. “John thinks I really like Zac Efron because I can never stop watching his movies,” she revealed. Pretty sure she’s not talking about High School Musical 3: Senior Year!
Garth Brooks
Knowing that she’s his hall pass, Dolly Parton roasted the country singer when they cohosted the 2023 ACM Awards. After the 62-year-old referred to the “Jolene” singer as the G.O.A.T., Dolly, 78, joked, “I know why you’re doing that G.O.A.T. thing — I think it stands for ‘Garth Organized A Threesome!’” Not that his wife, Trisha Yearwood, would mind. “Everybody loves Dolly,” the 59-year-old later said. “We love Dolly so much.”
Julie Bowen
The Modern Family alum actually met her hall pass — in a hall! The 54-year-old revealed that when she ran into late-night host Stephen Colbert backstage at the Emmys, she was tempted to cash in. “Stephen Colbert, I love you so much. You’re so brilliant, you’re so wonderful. If you ever want to have an old, old second wife I am here for you,” she recalled to Anderson Cooper, adding that when she ran into him, “I was like, ‘Will someone make a pass?’
Gabrielle Union
While playing a Newlywed-style game with pal Jessica Alba on Watch What Happens Live, the 51-year-old revealed who she’d step out on husband Dwyane Wade, 42, with if she had the chance. Nope, it wasn’t Barack Obama, as Jess wagered. It was 84-year-old R&B legend Smokey Robinson! “Smokey Robinson now or back in the day?” incredulous host Andy Cohen asked. “Today,” said Gabrielle.