Celine Dion is poised for an incredible stage return after defying doctors who said she’d almost certainly never sing again. A source exclusively tells Life & Style, Celine is mapping out her comeback and loved ones are amazed with her incredible determination and resilience.

“Celine has blown everyone’s mind with her recovery, the fact that they’re now saying she’s going to do a concert in the coming weeks is so far beyond what anyone, including her doctors, imagined possible, it’s just incredible,” the source says. “She’s so devoted to it and so determined and is now practicing every day to get her vocal cords ready to perform.”

According to the insider, the “My Heart Will Go On” artist “doesn’t go for hours at a time” when practicing. “She’s taking it very slow and steady and making sure not to overdo it, but she is singing again and showing so much promise.”

Celine, 56, revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in December 2022 and had to postpone her tour dates as a result.

“Hello, everyone. I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

After pointing to SPS as the cause, she continued, “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Last month, ahead of her Prime Video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, Celine disclosed to Vanity Fair that she undergoes rehabilitation “five days a week.” “Sometimes we push it even further because I’m getting ready to perform,” she added. “My passion as a performer will never disappear. So I am training, rehabilitating myself.”

She went on to say, “I’ve been so much about ‘the show must go on, I’m so strong, everything is okay, no problem,’ and I couldn’t do this anymore. I was like, ‘Yes, the show will still go on, but you will know why I was not there yesterday and last year.’ My fans deserve to know why. I did not turn my back on them, and I want this documentary to tell the world and my fans the reasons why I have been away.”

“Celine is a very spiritual person so she’s crediting her higher power, along with excellent doctors and therapists, for this miracle but it’s also down to her incredible will power,” the insider tells Life & Style about her pursuit of getting back on stage. “She’s just laser focused on being able to take the stage again and do what she loves.”