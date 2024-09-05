Céline Dion sings beautiful love songs, but she’s still single eight years after losing her beloved husband, René Angélil. Perhaps not for much longer.

After a rousing return to the stage at this summer’s Olympics, the multi-Grammy winner, 56 — who’s battling stiff-person syndrome — is ready for a triumphant return in her personal life as well.

“She’s not actively looking for dates, but she’s agreed to let her friends set her up, and everyone in her life is excited,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

That includes son René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, who at 13 are becoming more independent. “It won’t be long before they’re ready to fly the nest,” says the insider. “They’ve made it clear they want to see Céline move forward and live for the future.”

As the insider says, Céline’s new outlook on dating “is a huge step for her. She has so much love to give.”