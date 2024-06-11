Celine Dion Is the Proud Mom of 3 Kids: Meet Her Sons

Céline Dion’s documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, premieres on June 25, ​2024, and it will show a year in the singer’s life as she battles ​stiff ​person ​syndrome, a rare neurological disease with debilitating side effects. With the upcoming documentary, fans are eager to learn more about Céline’s life, including ​news about her children.

How Many Kids Does ​Celine Dion Have?

Céline welcomed three sons, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, during her marriage to René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 73 due to throat cancer.

In May 2023, Celine was forced to cancel all her tour dates amid her battle with stiff person syndrome, and a source revealed to People that she was finding hope through her sons.​

“Her main focuses are always her sons and performing. She is the most selfless and considerate person,” the insider told the publication in May 2023. “Céline just loves her boys so much. They are amazing. They give her all the support and love that she needs.”

Who Is Celine Dion’s Oldest Son Rene-Charles?

René-Charles was born on January 25, 2001, and is a musician just like his parents. In 2021, he released his first set of songs on an EP titled Casino.5. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer celebrated her son’s love for music on social media and wrote, “I’m so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine.”

Pierre Roussel / Getty Images

In May 2024, Céline took René-Charles, as well as Nelson and Eddy, to a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas. She shared a photo of her and her three sons posing backstage with the legendary Mick Jagger.

“This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas. What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking! – Céline xx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Who Are Celine Dion’s Twin Sons?

Céline and René welcomed their twins on October 23, 2010. She often shares photos of the twins, along with René-Charles, on her Instagram.

On November 1, 2023, Céline shared photos of René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy as they enjoyed a Montreal Canadiens hockey game. The group posed in the locker rooms and met some of the players after the game.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night. They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! – Céline xx,” the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” artist wrote via Instagram.