Cuties! Jessie J took to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, to share an adorable video with her on-off boyfriend, Channing Tatum. In the clip, the “Masterpiece” artist, 31, is admiring her actor beau while he’s driving.

As soon as Channing, 39, notices Jessie is filming, he looks over pretty darn lovingly. (Swoon!) Jessie then puts her hand by Channing’s mouth and he playfully takes a bite. Needless to say, the A-list couple looks incredibly smitten with each other.

In fact, two days earlier, Jessie and Channing had an epic dance party with the Magic Mike alum’s daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Of course, that was hardly the first time Jessie and Everly, 6, spent time together.

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

Ahead of Channing’s brief split from the U.K. native, the chummy trio took a trip to London together. “Jessie played tour guide for Channing and Everly and they had a blast sightseeing all around London, visiting Hampton Court Palace, including the infamous maze,” a source told Life & Style in July 2019.

“Jessie has passed the biggest test of all — Channing’s daughter, Everly, loves her,” the insider continued. “What’s even better is that Channing’s ex is happy that the two are bonding, even encouraging her daughter to be especially nice to Jessie.”

How sweet! Thankfully, the couple’s breakup in December 2019 didn’t last very long. Even at the time, it was clear Jessie and Channing had no bad blood between them. “They are still really close and still good friends,” a separate source previously told Us Weekly.

Nowadays, it looks like things between Jessie and Channing are more serious than ever. Between PDA packed videos and lovey-dovey red carpet appearances, we think it’s only a matter of time before Channing gets down on one knee!

Plus, with Channing’s ex Jenna engaged to Steve Kazee, it’s clear that everyone involved has fully moved on. We’re excited to watch this blended family continue to grow!

