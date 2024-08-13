Charli XCX had a hilarious response to a social media user who speculated about what types of plastic surgery the Brat artist might have undergone.

St. Louis, Missouri, Botox specialist Molly Bailey shared a swipe left to right Instagram photo post on August 1 to show an older photo of Charli, 32, in 2013, versus one today where she speculated what work the England native had done.

In the newer photo, Molly wrote that she believed Charli had a “rhinoplasty (early)” and a “ponytail lift,” as her eyebrow in the newer photo appeared higher than in the older picture. The skincare specialist also wrote “tox” for Botox on Charli’s forehead and corner of her eye, along with “filler” over her lip.

The “Speed Drive” singer went wild over the before and after plastic surgery speculation photos upon coming across them. “Omg I’m obsessed w this s–t,” Charli wrote in the comments of the post on August 10.

Molly, who has done “What Have They Had” posts on other stars, wrote in the caption, “Bratox summer. The brat movement has taken over, and our fearless leader is looking as hot as ever. At age 31, it doesn’t take much to live that life Von Dutch. Charli has mentioned tox treatments in the past, and her glassy skin speaks for itself.”

“What seems to be the most noticeable change is her lifted brows and extra upper eyelid space. Likely the result of an endoscopic ponytail lift that’s popular among young Hollywood, an upper blepharoplasty or the less invasive brow threads plus a tox brow lift. It gives her the cat-eye effect that’s so Julia,” Molly continued.

“Beyond that, her surgical work appears limited overall, with a possible rhinoplasty early in life (pre-rhino not pictured). The brat aesthetic wouldn’t be complete without a little lip filler for shape and hydration,” she concluded.

Charli hinted that she’d used Botox during a January 2023 TikTok video, where she mused about how she wished she got nominated for any type of music award so she could “wear a f–king look” and “would probably give a really good speech if I won.” In the caption she wrote, “Need more Botox before accepting any awards tho.”

The “Boom Clap” singer’s response to her before and after plastic surgery speculation post was met by an over the moon post from Molly on August 10, as she reposted the video with Charli’s comment over it.

“The brat queen has spoken,” Molly began in the caption. She seemed to think Charli’s lack of denial about the procedures indicated her plastic surgery guesses might have been correct.

“Brat girls are breaking the stigma of cosmetic treatments and we’re here for it. As Charli XCX herself said a brat girl is “… honest, blunt and a little bit volatile.” She clearly leads by example. Brat girl aesthetic is doing whatever it is that makes you happy and confident and not caring what anyone else thinks,” Molly added.

Charli dropped her sixth studio album, Brat, on June 7, and the title has become the word of the summer. She previously described a brat as someone who likes to party and “says some dumb things sometimes,” in addition to the quote Molly used about bluntness and volatility.