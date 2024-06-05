On May 24, Chris Hemsworth was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While A-list pals — including Robert Downey Jr. and Anya Taylor-Joy — were on hand to help the Thor star, 40, celebrate, he gave the biggest shout-out to his “beautiful wife”: Elsa Pataky, who’s been “encouraging and supporting” him for the past 14 years.

“[I am] forever in your debt,” Chris told his spouse. “Nothing that I do… none of it is special without you by my side. I love you.”

The tender moment was even more meaningful given that the two haven’t had an easy go of things these past few years. “Chris and Elsa had a rough patch in their marriage,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It was tough, and there was no way he wasn’t going to change because of it, but fortunately, it was for the better. Chris feels like he’s gotten a second chance.”

In 2022, Chris learned he has a gene that puts him at a higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease. Terrifying as that was, it really helped him get his priorities in order, and he realized that topping that list is Elsa, 47, and their three children — daughter India, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10. “Chris worked hard to save his marriage,” says the insider. “He and Elsa went to marriage counseling and made a concerted effort to spend more time together.”

One major issue for the pair was that Elsa put much of her own acting ambitions on hold to support Chris’ career and raise the kids. “Chris has stepped back a little more recently so Elsa can pursue her dreams,” shares the insider. “He’s all about letting her rediscover her passions. They’re in a much better place today because of his actions.”

Indeed, Elsa plays not one but two small roles in Chris’ newest flick, Furiosa, with the leading man joking that being on set together was “just like date night.” It also meant the world to Elsa when he spoke of her sacrifices during his Walk of Fame speech in LA. Insisted Chris: “It doesn’t get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine.”

Elsa “loves that he finally acknowledged that,” says the insider, “and she has learned not to be resentful.”

They both know time is precious. After learning of his predisposition to Alzheimer’s, Chris changed up his fitness routine and vowed to be more present. “Chris is more in love with Elsa than ever and looking forward to growing old with her,” adds the insider. “He’s super grateful for his life today and no longer takes anything, like his health or marriage, for granted.”