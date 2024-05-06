Your account
chris hemsworth on 2024 met gala red carpet

Chris Hemsworth Turns Heads at His 1st Ever Met Gala! See His Red Carpet Look

Fashion & Beauty
May 6, 2024 5:45 pm·
Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala. The couple hit the red carpet for the Monday, May 6, event in a cream suit and gold dress, respectively.

While this is Chris’ first time gracing the iconic Met Gala steps, the Thor actor isn’t just a guest at this year’s event. He – along with Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez – is co-chairing the ball.

Despite his position on this year’s panel, Chris does not claim to be a “fashionable person.”

“Do I think they made a mistake? Yes,” Chris joked during an interview with Vanity Fair ahead of the gala, adding that he’s “a little bit” nervous. 

