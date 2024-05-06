Chris Hemsworth Turns Heads at His 1st Ever Met Gala! See His Red Carpet Look

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala. The couple hit the red carpet for the Monday, May 6, event in a cream suit and gold dress, respectively.

While this is Chris’ first time gracing the iconic Met Gala steps, the Thor actor isn’t just a guest at this year’s event. He – along with Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez – is co-chairing the ball.

Despite his position on this year’s panel, Chris does not claim to be a “fashionable person.”

“Do I think they made a mistake? Yes,” Chris joked during an interview with Vanity Fair ahead of the gala, adding that he’s “a little bit” nervous.