Trisha Paytas Kids: Meet the Social Media Star’s Children

After years of entertaining fans on social media, Trisha Paytas took over a new role as a mom after giving birth to her eldest daughter, Malibu, in September 2022. Baby No. 2 followed shortly after and now the YouTube star is surrounded by love with her family of four with husband Moses Hacmon.

Trisha Paytas Eldest Daughter Malibu Paytas-Hacmon

The California native found out she was pregnant with baby No. 1 on January 12, 2022, and recorded the moment the positive pregnancy test result was revealed. Trisha shared the intimate clip via Instagram the following month. The ​influencer shared her fertility journey in the caption, revealing that she and Moses had been trying to conceive since October 2020. Trisha and Moses got married in December 2021.

“I may not have always been a perfect person but believe me on jan 12, 2022 – everything changed. And I just am living now to be as healthy and happy as I can be for this baby, the one thing in life I’ve always wanted but never thought would be,” Trisha wrote at the end of the lengthy caption. “Sorry if I post too much about this – it’s just all I care about right now. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been and i just want to celebrate every single day.”

After Malibu was born in September 2022, she proved herself to be a daddy’s girl. Trisha reflected on a precious daddy-daughter moment after a three-hour car ride to San Diego the following February via Instagram.

Trisha Paytas/ Instagram

“Malibu was in the backseat with mommy and couldn’t see daddy,” Trisha captioned the loving post dedicated to Moses. “As soon as he picked her up in his arms, she started beaming the happiest of smiles. My heart melted.”

Trisha Paytas Youngest Daughter Elvis Paytas-Hacmon

The couple announced they were expecting their second child with an adorable fall-themed photoshoot.

“Thankful. Baby #2 coming May 2024,” Trisha captioned the November 21, 2023, Instagram post.

In the photos, Trisha, Moses and Malibu wore different shades of brown earth tones while the family patriarch held smiley Malibu and Trisha flashed the sonogram pictures.

Elvis secretly joined the family six months later.

Trisha Paytas/ Instagram

“Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24,” the “Just Trish” podcast host wrote via Instagram alongside snapshots of Elvis’ first moments after birth.

A few of the photos featured big sister Malibu, who took her protective sibling duty seriously as she watched over her sleeping little sister.