Acting has always been the family biz for Chris Hemsworth and brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, and now his kids with wife Elsa Pataky are in the game.

All three of his children – India Rose, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10 – appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, with India playing a pivotal role after her part — Gorr’s daughter — was expanded for story reasons. “She was a pro and loved it,” Chris, 40, has shared, but added he wants her to “have fun [and] be a kid” before seriously committing to the craft.

While Chris is supportive of his kids’ budding acting careers, he has also dedicated time to fixing his marital problems with Elsa, 47. After hitting a rough patch in recent years, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Chris and Elsa are now in a much better place.

“Chris and Elsa had a rough patch in their marriage,” the source shared. “It was tough, and there was no way he wasn’t going to change because of it, but fortunately, it was for the better. Chris feels like he’s gotten a second chance.”

They seemed to hit a turning point in 2022 when Chris learned he has a gene that puts him at a higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease. In light of the findings, the Interceptor actor started prioritizing his marriage and family. “Chris worked hard to save his marriage,” the insider said. “He and Elsa went to marriage counseling and made a concerted effort to spend more time together.”

Not only is Chris supportive of his kids’ acting ambitions, but he has also encouraged Elsa to start acting again after she took a step back to raise their children. “Chris has stepped back a little more recently so Elsa can pursue her dreams,” the source noted. “He’s all about letting her rediscover her passions. They’re in a much better place today because of his actions.”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2010 – even worked together in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“It’s just like date night for us,” he told People about what it was like to collaborate with his wife in the 2024 film. “You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us.”

Chris added that it meant “everything” to him that they got the opportunity to act in the same movie. “I love it. I love spending time with her … especially in a creative space,” he gushed.