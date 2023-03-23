Consciously dieting? Coldplay frontman and Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin, revealed his extremely “strict diet” amid news of the Goop founder’s bone broth diet.

“I don’t actually have dinner anymore. I stop eating at 4 [p.m.],” Chris, 46, told Conan O’Brien during his Monday, March 20, appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast. “I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

The “Yellow” singer went on to say that he and the 73-year-old rocker had lunch together “the day after [Coldplay] played Philadelphia” in June 2022.

“I was on a really strict diet anyway,” he added, noting that the “Born In The U.S.A.” artist appeared to be “even more in shape” than himself.

According to Chris, Bruce’s wife, Patti Scialfa, revealed that “he’s only eating one meal a day,” which is when the U.K. native decided to make that his “next challenge.”

This is not the first time the “Viva La Vida” singer opened up about skipping meals, however. In 2016, ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime show appearance, Chris revealed that he was following the 6:1 diet which involved “fast[ing] once a week.”

“Creativity is one of the benefits of it. I started doing it because I was sick one time, and this guy said to me, ‘Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,'” he said during a January 2016 interview with “Fresh 102.7.” “And actually, I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food … and very grateful for everything in a way that I wasn’t so much before. I think that the feeling of gratitude naturally brings out a joyous feeling, and when you are hungry, you are very focused, so both sides of it help creativity.”

Chris’ comments on his diet regimen come just two weeks after ex-wife Gwyneth, 50, opened up about her own restrictive diet.

“I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast,” the Avengers: Endgame actress said during an appearance on “The Art Of Being Well” podcast on March 14. “I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.”

Gwyn’s remarks were met with negative feedback from her fellow celebrities as she went on to describe her workout routine.

“[I] try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk, or I’ll do Pilates, or I’ll do my [fitness entrepreneur] Tracy Anderson. I dry brush, and I get in the sauna. So, I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes,” she added. “And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”