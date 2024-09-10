Chrishell Stause Slams DeShaun Watson's Selling Sunset Cameo

Chrishell Stause threw major shade at Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson’s cameo in Selling Sunset season 8 after dozens of sexual assault allegations were made against him.

The real estate agent, 43, seemingly slammed the NFL star while answering fan questions on her Snapchat over the weekend following the Netflix series’ September 6 return. One user asked why Chrishell’s partner, G-Flip, did not appear much in season 8, which she admitted confused her as well.

“[We filmed scenes] touching on real life stuff that we are going through. To see some of the stuff that made it instead — clearly I don’t get a say,” she said in a video response. “Keeping DeShaun Watson in was a choice.”

In the caption of the video, Chrishell added, “Let’s try not to get myself in trouble. But if you Google him you will know why I say this.”

DeShaun, 28, appeared on Selling Sunset with girlfriend Jilly Anais as Amanza Smith took them on a tour of a $5,795,000 home on St. Ives Drive in Los Angeles.

“The biggest thing we are looking for out here in L.A. is not having to go to a hotel. We want our place where we can keep our other clothes, and just pop in whenever we need to go train, or she can do her work,” DeShaun said. “But the most important thing is being cozy, being comfortable, being home.”

In 2021, massage therapist Ashley Solis accused the football player of sexual assault and filed a civil lawsuit against him, claiming that DeShaun exposed himself and touched her hand with his penis during a massage on purpose. In the days following her suit, more than 20 other women accused sexual misconduct and filed additional lawsuits.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect,” the former Houston Texans quarterback wrote via X in 2021. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Two grand juries declined to indict DeShaun, who maintained that he did not do anything wrong, on criminal charges after 10 women filed criminal complaints. Meanwhile, the athlete was suspended for 11 games and received a $5 million fine from the NFL after the organization launched a separate investigation amid the civil cases.

DeShaun apologized to the women who were “impacted” by the “situation” in an August 2022 interview with Cleveland News 5.

“The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back,” he said. “But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I want to keep pushing forward.”

DeShaun settled 23 of the civil lawsuits. He was traded from the Texans to the Browns in 2022 and kicked off his third season with the Cleveland team on Sunday, September 8.

However, DeShaun’s legal issues are not over. A new lawsuit was filed against him in Houston for sexual assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress, on Monday, September 9, NBC Sports reported. The woman, who filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, claimed that DeShaun sexually assaulted her during a date in 2020.

DeShaun has not publicly responded to the new lawsuit. The Browns issued a statement on Tuesday, September 10.

“We will respect the due process our legal system affords regarding the recently filed civil suit and follow the NFL’s guidelines on this matter,” the statement read.

Additionally, the NFL launched a review of the allegation. Spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement, “We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy. Not looking at commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”