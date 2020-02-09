Chrissy Metz Looks Red Hot on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

OK, Chrissy Metz, we see you! At the 2020 Oscars, the actress stepped out in a gorgeous gown, and her red carpet style was red hot. On Sunday, February 9, she strutted her stuff at the 92nd Academy Awards in crimson couture ahead of the performance she is set to put on during the show.

Once the night gets going, Chrissy, 39, is set to take the stage and sing the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You” from her movie Breakthrough. Stage fright isn’t going to be an issue for the star. In October 2019, she chatted exclusively with Life & Style about how she deals with the “fear” and “anxiety” that comes with being in the spotlight.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I meditate, I pray, I journal, I reach out to friends, I just make sure I let my feelings known,” the This Is Us actress told Life & Style. “There’s such a taboo with that because you’re like, no I don’t want to feel weak. I don’t want to appear that I don’t have it all together, but I don’t think any of us have it together. Right? We all need each other to get it together and that’s the beauty of just being honest.”

Even just “suiting up and showing up” to awards shows like the Oscars is something that can be a struggle. “It’s not easy,” Chrissy admitted. “People see these grand award shows or red carpet events and people don’t know what happened an hour before they put on the dress. Or, the morning they are about to go to work, and they have to be in a very emotional place for 12 hours and what’s going on internally and personally — so just getting past the fear or anxiety or whatever it is we’re going through.”

The star revealed that she’s “proud” to be able to do it, especially when “it’s not easy.” But she knows that making an appearance isn’t only meaningful to her, it’s meaningful to her fans. “I’m very grateful that being who I am is helping people not only come together, but it’s helping me.”