Since his memorable 2008 win on Project Runway, Christian Siriano has gone on to make a name for himself as one of the most in-demand fashion designers in the world. And while he’s worked with everyone from Angelina Jolie to Rihanna to Taylor Swift, the 38-year-old’s everyday clients inspire him the most.

“We’ve dressed every famous person in the world, and that’s great,” he says, “but my biggest influence is the normal woman who goes into stores and shops and buys clothes.”

Here, Christian — who’s been dating fellow designer Kyle Smith for five years — talks to Life & Style about his famous and not-so-famous clientele, his dream customer and his guilty pleasure.

Why do you love your regular customers?

They give us feedback on what women actually want to see. I feel like we owe it to them. Your designs and shows feature models of all shapes and sizes.

How important is inclusivity to you?

We don’t even really think about it anymore. It’s the designer’s job to make sure we have something for all different types of people. I’m surprised that more people aren’t interested in that.

You recently partnered with Persil laundry detergent. Tell us about that.

I just started using Persil, and it’s great for refreshing [clothes]. It can really make a shirt feel like it lasts longer.

What trend are you currently loving?

I’m still into ballet core. I just saw a girl wearing a ballerina skirt over jeans with flats, and she looked so cool.

…and hating?

I’m glad the athleisure everyday look is dying hard. Athleisure is meant for working out!

Who’s been your favorite star to dress?

I love dressing Lady Gaga. I’ve dressed her for almost 13 years now. The first time I did was for her first TV appearance ever in 2007, which is crazy! I like to dress people who are exciting and have fun with fashion.

Has anyone made you starstruck?

Madonna is a little intimidating at times. But I don’t actually get starstruck; it’s more like excitement.

Who would you love to work with?

Cate Blanchett, because I haven’t dressed her, and I love what she’s doing. She’s re-wearing her beautiful pieces on major red carpets. It’s cool to see that.

Project Runway is still going strong. Why do you think it’s still successful?

It’s exciting to see people make something from nothing. Literally it’s a flat piece of nothing, and they turn it into this three-dimensional form. It’s also great to see young creative people have a chance. Who doesn’t want that?

What’s been your greatest career lesson?

I’ve stayed true to what I think is important, whether or not everybody on my team agreed. The decisions I’ve made have [allowed] me to be able to dress multiple first ladies and the vice president. So it’s cliché but: Stay true to yourself.

Recent binge watch?

I just finished Season 2 of Hacks. It’s really funny and really witty. I need to start Bridgerton, so that’s going to be my thing for next week. I’ve also been watching Drag Race: All Stars – it’s so good!

Most recent splurge purchase?

I bought my mom a house!

Guilty pleasure?

Probably furniture shopping. I buy a lot of art and furniture. It’s really expensive, and I don’t need it. There’s this place called Greenwich Living Design in Connecticut, and it’s really good. The pieces are incredible.

Favorite movie?

Clueless! As a young fashion designer, and as a young anyone who loves fashion, Clueless really changed the game. It’s great!

Favorite app?

I’m on Instagram because I want people to see what I’m working on, but other than that I’ve been using my phone less and less actually.