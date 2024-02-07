When fashion meets football! San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has become known for dressing fellow NFL WAGs, including Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and Brittany Mahomes, in custom-made gear for games. With the 49ers headed to Super Bowl LVIII to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024, there will no doubt be some stylish looks by Kristin in the VIP boxes. But how did she come to design chic clothes for football fans?

What Does Kristin Juszczyk Do for Work?

Kristin, a graduate of Towson University (where she met Kyle), wasn’t always in the fashion industry. The business major planned to work as a realtor and got her license in Maryland, but Kyle was then transferred to California to play for the 49ers.

“I was really able to look myself in the mirror and be like, ‘OK, what do you want to do? Do you want to go after real estate? Do you want to take this course all over again?’” she explained to Niners Nation in 2021. “It’s state by state, so I’d have to get my license over here.”

Kristin decided to change her career path and become a fashion designer instead, noting that she had support from her family to do so.

Kristin launched a clothing line called Origin in 2018 with the goal of creating one-of-a-kind pieces.

“I always say that you don’t go to Origin if you’re just looking for a white T-shirt and plain leggings,” she told Niners Nation. “You’re going for that signature piece that people ask, ‘Oh my god, where did you get that? That’s so unique.’ That was the overall brand I wanted.”

Kyle Juszczyk/Instagram

Origin seemingly went inactive in 2021, as Kristin stopped updating the brand’s Instagram. However, she went on to design clothing for NFL fans and launched a brand called Designs by Kristin during the 2023-24 season. Taylor wore a custom puffer jacket by Kristin to a Chiefs game in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce in January 2024. She landed a licensing deal with a NFL after the jacket went viral online, allowing Kristin to use the logos of NFL teams on clothing, according to Sportico.

When Did Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk Get Married?

Kyle and Kristin got engaged in May 2017, two years after they went Instagram official. They tied the knot on July 6, 2019, in upstate New York.

“I married the most beautiful bride inside and out!!” Kyle wrote on Instagram at the time. “Not a day that I’m with you will go by that I don’t kiss you. This was the best weekend of my life! I never wanted it to end! I happy cried and smiled more this weekend than I have in the last 10 years combined. The energy our family and friends brought was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before! Ecstatic to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Do Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk Have Kids?

Kyle and Kristin do not have any kids together, but they do share two dogs named Mozzarella and Pierogi. The pups even have their own Instagram account!