Christina Aguilera Dismisses Weight Loss Ozempic Speculation

Christina Aguilera sparked rumors that she had been taking the popular weight loss drug Ozempic when she showed off her toned figure during a concert in Mexico in May. However, in a recent interview, the Burlesque star let the whispers roll right off her back.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f–k about your opinion,” Christina, 43, told Glamour in an interview published on Thursday, August 15. “I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

The “Come on Over” artist also said that this was a mindset that she wanted to instill in her two children, Max, 16, and Summer, 10.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” Christina said. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer admitted that the obsession with her weight and “how skinny [she] was” affected her in a painful way as a teenager.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” Christina explained. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

Christina is just one of several celebrities who have been accused of turning to weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy. When a video of Christina performing in May surfaced on TikTok, fans raved about her tiny frame, but they also assumed that she had pharmaceutical help to drop the weight.

“Best ozempic result to date!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Now I want Ozempic, she looks fab.”

Medios y Media / Getty Images

While the Grammy winner has never officially denied using weight loss drugs, Christina has discussed what nutrition plans have worked for her in the past. After she gave birth to her son in 2008, Christina shed a whopping 40 pounds by following the Rainbow Diet and restricting her calories to just 1,600 per day.

Dr. Deanna Minich, who created the Rainbow Diet, described it as a “new approach to food.”

“The Rainbow Diet is a comprehensive holistic health guide that helps you to understand the physical and energetic properties of foods through their colors,” an explanation on Dr. Minich’s website reads. “Every food and nutrient has a ‘color code’—you take a questionnaire, figure out which color you need, and the color syncs with different nutrients.”

In 2014, Christina’s trainer, Tee Sorge, gave In Touch a look into what a normal gym session for the former coach on The Voice was like.

“We work the entire upper body by doing everything from bicep curls to tricep dips,” Tee said. “Christina does three sets of each exercise and uses weights ranging from five to 15 pounds.”

By 2020, Christina said that she was done with dieting. Instead, the “I Turn to You” songstress opted to focus on clean eating and avoiding sugary snacks. Christina, who once said that she “hated being skinny,” also explained that she had implemented regular cardio workouts, along with boxing and strength training, to help maintain her slimmed down physique.