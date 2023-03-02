She’s a fighter. Christina Aguilera slammed body-shamers in a new interview with Allure, which was published on Thursday, March 2.

“I see some people struggle with it more than others, and it makes me really sad, but it’s not even their fault,” the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress, 42, told the outlet. “It’s a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behavior and ideals that women have to look a certain way, and that it’s shameful to get older.”

Christina also explained how show business introduced her to the harsh criticism that celebrities face from the public.

“No matter what you do, you’re going to have people that hate on you,” she added. “The bigger you are and the more successful, unfortunately, that comes with more hate or more scrutiny. And I’m a very sensitive person, but I’m also very tough at the end of the day.”

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

When it comes to the impact social media can have, the Staten Island native pointed out that she didn’t grow up using it but “feel[s] bad for people that don’t want to be in the business” because of online criticism and “just look at [her] comments” online.

“My daughter’s not there yet with looking or posting yet, but I’m very conscious of the day when these things happen,” Christina explained. “The re-release of the ‘Beautiful’ video was about being mindful of what we’re teaching our kids.”

The Grammy Award winner shares daughter Summer Rain Rutler with fiancé Matthew Rutler and son Max Liron Bratman with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

As for her parenting methods, Christina noted that she ‘always [tries] to impose individuality” and “doing what [her daughter] feels is right for her.”

“Even when she goes to pick out her clothes, and she’s like, ‘I just don’t know what to wear, I’m like, ‘Wear what you like. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day,'” she explained. “You’re going to have an amazing day, and you’re going to feel amazing. It’s just clothes.’”

This wasn’t the first time the “Fighter” artist has addressed the pressures that accompany public scrutiny. In May 2021, Christina admitted to Health that she used to hate looking at photos of herself from the past because she “hated being super skinny” at the beginning of her career.

“Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves,” the mother of two said. “I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!”