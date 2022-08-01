Ain’t no other man for this powerhouse lady. Christina Aguilera has been engaged to fiancé Matt Rutler since 2014 but has kept their relationship out of the spotlight. While fans may not be up to date on their romance, the pair are still going strong. The two were seen in a rare public outing while enjoying a little retail therapy in the South of France in July 2022. Keep reading to learn more about Christina Aguilera’s fiancé!

How Did Christina Aguilera and Matt Rutler Meet?

Christina and Matt have a rare and interesting love story. The “Dirrty” artist landed her iconic role as Ali Rose in the 2010 musical Burlesque alongside music legend Cher and gained more than just an onscreen lover. Matt worked as a production assistant on set, and the two instantly hit it off when they started filming in 2009. However, the former Voice coach was married to ex-husband Jordan Bratman, with whom she shares her son, Max, at the time, but she filed for divorce in October 2010.

“Things were so unhealthy and unhappy for both Jordan and me — I knew I had to end it. It wasn’t good for us, and it wasn’t good for Max to witness our arguments,” she told People in December 2010. “Children can feel when things aren’t right in the home. I had bouts of extreme anxiety. I really didn’t want to hurt Jordan, and I felt torn about splitting our family up.”

The divorce was finalized in April 2011, and the two have remained in a healthy coparenting relationship since.

What Is Matt Rutler’s Job?

Although he was a production assistant when he met Christina, he has leveled up in his career throughout the years. His movie credits include famous films like Grown-Ups, Law Abiding Citizen and Just Go With It.

He was previously a guitarist in the Nate Mott Band before being named the vice president of business development at MasterClass in 2016. He has made great strides in his career and has even been nominated for two Emmys in 2022 for his MasterClass episodes with Issa Rae and Ringo Starr.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be able to see a Beatle let alone make an online class with one. MasterClass got nominated for an EMMY because of it,” he captioned his May 2022 Instagram post. “For not only one but TWO of our instructors! Congrats to @ringostarrmusic and @issarae and the entire MasterClass team for this unbelievable moment that I will never forget.”

When Did Christina Aguilera and Matt Rutler Get Engaged?

The New Jersey native popped the big question to the former Mickey Mouse Club starlet on Valentine’s Day in 2014 while on a beachside baecation. “He asked and I said …” she tweeted her announcement with a photo of the two touching hands while showing off her massive diamond.

Do Christina Aguilera and Matt Rutler Have Children Together?

Six months after the guitarist got down on one knee, the couple welcomed their first child together. “So proud to welcome our beautiful daughter Summer Rain Rutler into the world,” the “Genie in a Bottle” singer tweeted at the time.

“Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit … time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!” she captioned her August 2021 birthday tribute to the little one.

Does Matt Rutler Have Instagram?

The Emmy nominee, who goes by @m_rutler on Instagram, doesn’t post on the social media app often, but that doesn’t stop him from gushing over his superstar fiancée. “Proud father, happily engaged (@xtina), adventurer, investor & executive @masterclass,” his bio reads.

The creative congratulated Christina after she was awarded the first-ever People’s Choice Icon Award in 2021. He posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the “Beautiful” singer rehearsing for her performance and shared how in awe he is of his leading lady.

“Your ability to shoulder the constant pressure, to live under a microscope, to stay true to yourself and keep aglow the creative fire within … all while wowing fans and performing at the highest level on the planet is the epitome of the word ICON,” he captioned his heartfelt tribute.

“Not to mention, you do it all while being an incredible mother and partner to boot. This word gets overused, but you really are AMAZING. You left it all on the stage tonight and looked stunningly gorgeous in the process. I know you’ll be up taking the kids to school tomorrow.”