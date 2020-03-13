Self-care! Christina Anstead took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 12, to share a photo of a smoothie, which seems to contribute to her amazing post-baby body.

“Staying healthy,” she captioned the snap holding a green drink from Mother’s Market. BRB, while we get ourselves some.

The 36-year-old has three children, but it’s hard to believe based on her amazing figure. In September 2019, she welcomed Hudson with husband Ant Anstead. Since then, she’s been putting in the effort to take care of herself, and it’s been paying off.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

On March 11, the Christina on the Coast star posted a mirror photo of herself showing off her cute outfit. However, her hubby couldn’t help but focus on how stunning she looks.

“Cause you’re hot then you’re cold,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram. “Ugh, forecast shows rain — leave the house and it’s 78 degrees. Wrapping up another #christinaonthecoast house today. Two down, six to go.” Ant commented, “Um … trust me on this …. YOU ARE HOT XX.”

Christina wasn’t having the best start to the new year. Even with Ant’s constant adoration, Christina feels down sometimes. “Is anyone else kind of having a weird start to 2020?” she said in a IG Story video at the time. “I was super excited for it, and I feel like things have been a little bit hard. I don’t know.”

Luckily, things have started looking up. On March 7, she uploaded a sweet selfie with her beau, along with a positive caption. “Today changed my outlook on this year,” the mom of three wrote. “2020 is gonna be awesome. Looking forward to what’s ahead. (And my brows look on point thank you very much, Ant).”

So far, it’s been good! Christina’s personal life is doing great in more ways than one. Besides spending quality of time with her hubby, her kids are getting along fine. In addition to Hudson, she has 9-year-old Taylor and 4-year-old Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Despite their age differences, the three children seem to be bonding more than ever. Christina recently shared a photo of them playing video games while they rocked matching pajamas. What can be cuter than that?