How flirty! Christina Anstead‘s husband, Ant Anstead, paid her the sweetest compliment when she showed off her outfit and fit body in a mirror selfie on Wednesday, March 11.

“Cause you’re hot then you’re cold,” the 36-year-old captioned the photo on Instagram. “Ugh, forecast shows rain — leave the house and it’s 78 degrees. Wrapping up another #christinaonthecoast house today. Two down, six to go.” Ant commented, “Um … trust me on this …. YOU ARE HOT XX.” He’s not lying, and fans seemed to agree. “Always looking stunning,” wrote one person. “Looking amazing,” a second follower commented.

Instagram

It’s clear the mom of three is feeling herself these days. On March 7, she shared another mirror photo, which perfectly put her post-baby body on display. It’s hard to believe the blonde beauty just welcomed her son Hudson in September, and already looks better than ever.

Christina is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. In January, she shared she wasn’t feeling the start of the new year. “Is anyone else kind of having a weird start to 2020?” the Flip or Flip star divulged on her Insta Story at the time. “I was super excited for it, and I feel like things have been a little bit hard. I don’t know.” Thankfully, that’s not the case anymore. She recently shared a selfie with her hubby and shouted him out for making her feel better. “Today changed my outlook on this year,” she wrote. “2020 is gonna be awesome. Looking forward to what’s ahead. (And my brows look on point thank you very much @ant_anstead.”

Christina isn’t the only one doing good — so is baby Hudson. The 6-month-old is officially out of the newborn stage and his mom couldn’t be more relieved. “Nearly six months, sleeping through the night and a happy healthy boy,” she captioned a photo of him on March 3. “I always tell new moms the first three months are really hard, and the first six months are a big adjustment … maybe that’s not the case for everyone — but for me that is definitely the case. I love newborns, but in this house all of us are glad to be on the other side of ‘the big adjustment.'” We love to see it!