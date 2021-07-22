Christina Haack is praising new boyfriend Joshua Hall as her “ride or die,” even though they just started dating in the spring of 2021.

In a July 21 Instagram post, the 38-year-old defended their relationship, saying that no one should be ashamed when a romance doesn’t work out. And when things do go south, there’s nothing wrong with going on to find love again.

“Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time, but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors,” Christina captioned a photo of herself sitting next to Josh, 40, in a car.

“Remember that before making judgements and assumptions … and this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me,” the Christina on the Coast star said of the Texas realtor.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

Christina announced on July 8 that she was dating Josh in a lengthy Instagram announcement. It came 10 months after she split from now-ex-husband Ant Anstead in September 2020. The former couple share a 22-month-old son Hudson. She also shares two children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with first husband and her Flip or Flop cohost, Tarek El Moussa.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” Christina explained. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Christina went on to note that she and Josh planned to ignore any online hate that might come her way after getting into a serious new relationship less than a year after her marriage ended. “We decided what’s in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on family and friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake,” she continued.

The reality star added that, “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy, and we wish others would have the same respect. So yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what … I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want,” Christina ended her message with plenty of sass.

Christina recently reached a settlement with Ant regarding their assets post-divorce, according to a judgement document obtained by Life & Style.

While Christina will maintain ownership of four properties, a Range Rover and a Bentley, in addition to her 8.5-carat, 16-diamond wedding ring, Ant will get to keep 100 percent ownership of his businesses as well as seven vehicles, including a Range Rover, Land Rover, 2019 Lotus Type 62, Alfa Romeo Tipo, 1958 Porsche, Ford Mustang and a Comet.