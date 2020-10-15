After Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, finalized their divorce in January 2018, Flip or Flop viewers were surprised to learn the former flames would continue to costar on the hit HGTV series! Fast forward nearly three years, and they’re still going strong! While sharing an announcement for the new season, premiering on Thursday, October 15, fans couldn’t help but gush over Tarek and Christina’s journey.

“Admire and respect you, bro … can still work with your ex-wife,” one user commented on Tarek’s post. “Appreciate it,” the California native, 39, replied. “I love that you guys can be friends and work so well together,” another follower wrote, to which Tarek responded with a smiley face emoji.

Although Tarek and Christina, 37, manage to work together and successfully coparent their two children, Taylor and Brayden, that doesn’t mean they do everything together. In fact, the Flipping 101 personality admitted that he didn’t invite the Christina on the Coast star to his upcoming nuptials to fiancée Heather Rae Young.

“No, no exes at the wedding,” Tarek told Entertainment Tonight on October 7. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tarek and Heather, 33, who began dating in August 2019, are planning their wedding for summer 2021. “We have dates on hold,” the Selling Sunset fan-favorite chimed in. “We’re gonna have to be strict with our list.”

In the midst of Tarek and Heather’s planning, Christina is going through a divorce. She and estranged husband Ant Anstead announced their separation on September 18. “The cracks in Christina and Ant’s marriage began to surface recently but friends didn’t expect them to split. They’re really shocked that it has come to this,” a source told Life & Style at the time.

Thankfully, Christina and the U.K. native, 41, are committed to coparenting their children. The pair shares son Hudson and Ant has two kids, Amelie and Archie, from a previous marriage. “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style, noting that Christina “really likes” Amelie and Archie and “hopes they stay in touch with their younger stepsiblings.”

