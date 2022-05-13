Water under the bridge? Christina Haack and husband Joshua Hall reunited with Tarek and Heather El Moussa to support the Flip or Flop alums’ daughter, Taylor, after the blended family’s explosive fight at son Brayden’s soccer game.

“Coparenting 101,” Christina, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 12, while the group attended 11-year-old Taylor’s open house at her school. “Kids come first … It has been a very rough few weeks, [we’re] ready for some peace.”

Tarek, 40, acknowledged it had been a “rough, exhausting week” and shared the same photo as his ex-wife following the group’s drama, which unfolded at Brayden’s soccer game before the 6-year-old was hospitalized and underwent an emergency appendectomy on Sunday, May 8. Both HGTV stars, who were married from 2009 to 2018, noted that their son was recovering well.

Christina Haack/Instagram

It appears the former couple’s respective spouses also joined in the efforts to mend their dynamic.

“Sometimes to shut down the noise, we show the truth. Coparenting and doing what is right,” Heather, 34, said in her own message via Instagram, adding that her stepdaughter was “just the cutest” in the same group photo. “It’s been a rough week for all of us.”

Christina’s husband, 40, whom she revealed she married in April 2022, did not publicly post the photo from Taylor’s open house on his social media account but attended with the group.

The dynamic between the coparenting couples was already a “ticking time bomb” before their “nasty” fight, a source told Life & Style, while explaining what initially caused the rift between Christina and Heather.

“Presumably, Christina thought Heather overstepped her stepmom boundaries by giving her opinion regarding her and Tarek’s son Brayden’s health issues,” the source said. “Voices were raised between the two women; some nasty comments were made and Tarek stepped in to tell Christina to back off.”

When the Flipping 101 star got involved in the spat, Christina’s husband also stepped in. “Josh got in Tarek’s face, and thankfully, one of the soccer coaches stepped in between Tarek and Josh,” recalled the source. “It was all a complete mess, tempers were at an all-time high, feelings were hurt, egos were bruised. It got ugly.”

Christina and Tarek’s reps told Life & Style that “a personal matter” was being “discussed” during the game and has “been resolved,” adding, “We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward.”