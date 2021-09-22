The total package! Christina Haack‘s fiancé, Josh Hall, “shines as a father figure” to her three kids, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He has high morals and values family.”

According to the insider, “getting along with her kids is a deal breaker” for the Flip or Flop star, 38, but thankfully, Josh “crosses that box,” and her children “have really warmed to him.” Christina shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Josh, who works as a real estate agent in Austin, Texas, will “surprise” Christina’s little ones with “thoughtful gifts and treats,” says the source. “They do fun activities together as a family, like bike rides and going to theme parks.”

The HGTV personality went public with the pair’s romance in July. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. I had taken time off [social media], hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 minutes),” Christina began a lengthy message via Instagram, referencing the venom of a toad known to cause psychedelic hallucinations.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” the Christina on the Coast star continued. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado — media attention — hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Christina announced the couple’s engagement via Instagram on Monday, September 20, using a red heart, infinity symbol, lock, key and diamond ring emoji. The Anaheim, California, native also showed off her gorgeous engagement ring.

One day earlier, she shared a heartfelt birthday shout-out for her soon-to-be husband. “Happy birthday, baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection,” Christina gushed. “It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness and success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you, Josh.”

As for her exes, Ant, 42, has since moved on with Hollywood actress Renée Zellweger and Tarek, 40, is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.