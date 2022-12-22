A new chapter. Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) shared the first photo of son Hudson after a heated custody dispute with ex-husband Ant Anstead, which centered on the toddler being featured on his famous mom’s social media account and various television shows.

“Kid loves being behind the camera,” Christina, 39, captioned a sweet picture that showed her hugging her husband, Joshua Hall, in front of a large Christmas tree while the 3-year-old snapped a photo of the couple, who wed in April, using an iPhone.

Although Hudson’s face wasn’t shown, fans loved getting a glimpse at the blond boy. “Future director for [Christina on the Coast],” one user gushed while someone added, “So THAT’S how you get those cute couple pictures!! Nice job, H.” Multiple comments noted that Hudson is not only “cute” but also “super smart.”

Christina Hall/Instagram

Some people couldn’t help but point out the disparity of Christina limiting what she posts about Hudson versus Ant, 43, who frequently shares photos his and his ex’s only child on his personal social media. “Such a sweet boy!! Too bad he has a narc dad,” one comment read. “I wonder why his father can post his face but you can’t???” a separate user asked.

Christina and Ant settled their custody dispute on November 18 after eight months of back and forth, Life & Style confirmed. They will “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” as originally agreed in June 2021, according to records obtained by People in December.

The Wheelers Dealers star filed for full custody of his son on April 28, alleging that Christina barely spent time with him and claimed she “exploited” Hudson on her social media and TV shows.

Christina repeatedly fired back at her ex’s claims, even telling Life & Style in September that Ant “never had a problem” with the toddler “being on camera” before their 2021 divorce.

“He repeatedly asked his ex-wife to allow his older kids to film with us and advocated for them to be on film in the show. It was Ant’s ex-wife who did not want their children to be filmed, not Ant,” a statement from the reality star’s read. “Ant has been told repeatedly that I do not have a problem with Hudson not filming, I just want him to be involved with the fun opportunities and activities that my show affords to our family.”

Amid the heated custody battle, Christina announced in October that she made the personal decision to not show Hudson on her social media accounts after Ant had been circulating “false information.”

“I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear,” she wrote via Instagram in October. “My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”