Christina Hall Is a Natural Beauty! See Photos of HGTV Star With No Makeup, Unfiltered

A natural beauty! Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall is usually seen on TV or in public with full glam. However, that doesn’t mean the real estate investor is afraid to go bare-faced with no makeup.

Occasionally, Christina has posted an unfiltered photo of her flawless complexion. In August 2020, the Christina on the Coast star shared a selfie via Instagram.

“Everything > indifference,” she captioned the post. In response, countless fans swarmed the comments section to praise the HGTV personality for showing her true skin.

“Hi Christina, you are so beautiful, stunning, amazing. You are more beautiful without makeup,” one social media user wrote. “Ummmmmmm OK, who looks this good without make up on [sic]? What a natural [beauty] you are!” another chimed in. “So naturally beautiful. I’ve never seen you with no makeup and you are completely flawless,” a separate person added.

In December 2022, the Christina in the Country star revealed to her Instagram followers that she “had a reaction to under eye filler” and shared several fresh-faced snaps via her Instagram Stories.

In one picture, the Anaheim, California, native showed how her complexion appeared “after dissolving with hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency treatments to remove the filler.”

Although Christina is an open book when it comes to her beauty routines and skincare, she has discussed how she feels about online trolls criticizing her appearance and personality. During a January 2023 interview with People, the blonde beauty explained how she deals with the scrutiny.

“I allow myself a little time to be upset,” she noted. “And usually, the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes, that’ll really irritate me, and then I’ll talk to [my husband] Josh [Hall] about it.”

Josh — whom Christina married in April 2022 — has defended his wife against negativity. However, the former El Moussa Group manager clarified that she found a way to avoid letting the hate bring her down.

“I have a great life, and I can’t be focused on pleasing everyone,” Christina concluded. “The ability to block out bullies also came with age. I think the older I get, the less I care. I’m approaching 40 in a few months, and what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Christina without makeup!