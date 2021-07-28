Supportive exes! Clare Crawley‘s ex-fiancé, Benoît Beauséjour-Savard, had kind words for the former Bachelorette after she shared a touching message about removing her breast implants.

“Self-love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine. As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones. It was a vicious cycle, because the more I chose the wrong men who treated me poorly, the more I believed I wasn’t good enough. Enter the breast implants,” Clare, 40, began her lengthy post via Instagram on Tuesday, July 27.

Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to get them, but the truth is it was money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart. I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway,” the ABC personality continued.

“Cut to now. A woman who has learned to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth and will fight for herself no matter what. I’ve learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine. So, I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me … not my heart, and certainly not my health. Surgery is this week! We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is,” the California native concluded.

“Such a powerful move, Clare!! Beautiful inside and outside you are,” Benoît, 34, gushed, along with a red heart and flexed bicep emoji. Clare and Benoît got engaged following The Bachelor Winter Games in February 2018. Ultimately, they called it quits just two months later.

“We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply.”

Clare has since moved on with her Bachelorette winner, Dale Moss. Despite a brief split in January 2020, the reality TV lovebirds are back together. On July 4, Clare shared a sweet photo with Dale, to which he commented, “Almost a year ago today I was able to hold you in my arms for the first time.” So cute!

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.