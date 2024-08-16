Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's Marriage 'a Balancing Act'

Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost is hanging out a whole lot more with his male buddies these days via his summer comedy tour dates and plans to cover the surfing portion of the upcoming summer Olympics for NBC – raising eyebrows and questions about the time spent apart from his wife and baby mama – a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Colin and Scarlett’s marriage has been defined, for good and bad, by how busy each of them are with work, and this summer is no exception,” the source says.

“They always take on almost more than they can handle, and around their friends, they are all about cheering each other on and making sure they play as hard as they work.”

Colin, 42, began as a writer at SNL in 2005 before moving into the Weekend Update segment in 2014, which made him famous. He married superstar actress Scarlett, 39, in 2020. Ever since, the power couple has been dragged around the globe – together or separate – for their respective careers.

“Even though their careers take them far away from each other, they go the distance to make their relationship work,” a second insider told Life & Style in June. “They use FaceTime and Zoom, they meet up on weekends. They don’t place boundaries on each other.”

While that situation may seem to be the ideal makings of a supportive, positive marriage between the two, the first insider suggests there may be an ulterior motive.

“You can’t get around the fact that Colin is restless and opting to spend most of his summer working and being around his pals,” the insider says. “Even doing totally outside-the-box stuff like hosting at the Olympics – all while Scarlett shoots the next Jurassic Park blockbuster.”

The Lost In Translation actress has been tied up recently working on the next installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World 4: Extinction. She even told Jimmy Fallon she’s been trying to break into the franchise for 15 years on a July episode of The Today Show.

While the Her star is living out her “dino” dreams, Colin has been fighting for his foot after slicing open his sole on a coral reef while covering Olympic surf competitions as a temporary host for NBC.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Colin’s no longer a correspondent for the Games due to a severe infection that followed, but he insists he wasn’t canned.

“Well, I’m actually fine,” the SNL mainstay said in an Instagram video on August 11, “I wasn’t ‘sent home’ from the Olympics.”

“NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here, to the island of Malta,” he joked.

One-footed or bipedal, Colin is still standing by his responsibilities as a touring comedian while trying to juggle his familial obligations to wife Scarlett.

“It’s going to be a balancing act, even with the strong back-up they both have from family members willing to help with childcare and keeping the household running,” the source says.

“On the one hand, they do have this incredible life and an almost unlimited range of options for how to live it,” the source explains, “but on the other hand, it’s definitely weird how infrequently they’re in the same city at the same time, especially when Colin’s day job guarantees he’s got the whole summer off!”