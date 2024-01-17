Unpopular opinion: Winter doesn’t always deliver the much-needed motivation to look cute. Many of us are too preoccupied with dodging slippery black ice and braving brutal Santa Ana winds, so serving a major look often takes a backseat. Fair! Thankfully, sweater dresses are a simple way to showcase your style and keep you warm at the same time — especially if you’re rocking tights or thermal pajamas underneath.

All is takes is one quick search and you can find pages of chic and practical frocks to keep you warm through the winter and beyond. After a deep dive, we came across Deep Self’s Half-Zip Dress — and we were instantly wowed. It’s on sale right now for 40% off, so we have to tell you all about it!

The eye-catching dress features a flattering ribbed material which gives the illusion of a two-piece set. An exaggerated collar and half-zip detailing are the stars of this show, and immediately add an edgy flair. Best of all? You can play around with the zipper to expose or conceal as much cleavage as you prefer.

Available in 13 fierce shades, the stretchy dress with batwing sleeves is available in sizes S-XL. It’s a dream for a girl’s night! Think knee-high boots and a crossbody handbag, and you’re ready to roll. Of course, style this dress with tights or leggings and sneakers on a more casual day!

Shoppers were vocal about their enthusiastic thoughts on this frock. They left detailed reviews praising the garment’s quality, comfort and durability. “I honestly wasn’t expecting much and just wanted something cute and cozy,” one customer explained. “This dress defied my expectations,” they said, before noting that they ordered the dress in an additional shade. Another shopper agreed. “I love this knit dress. It has a really comfortable weight to the fabric,” they said. “There are so many ways to style this dress. It’s great with a suit jacket or just a scarf. It’s very versatile.”

Looking for an effortless way to slay this winter immediately? Deep Self’s Half-Zip Dress just may become your new favorite fashion essential.

