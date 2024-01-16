Here’s our favorite style equation: Winter plus outerwear equals a match made in fashion heaven. When the temperatures truly start to plummet, it’s the ideal opportunity to pull out a freeze-friendly coat or jacket to ensure you’re warm and — of course — trendy. From coat-cardigan hybrids to full-length parkas, there are so many different coat styles to choose from. Gone are the days when outerwear was considered boring!

With that said, trench coats are an excellent addition to any wintertime wardrobe. Along with protecting against brisk temps, trench coats also deliver an elevated flair, no matter what you’re wearing. If you’re on the hunt for a new trench coat, we found a fantastic pick which Amazon shoppers have dubbed “absolutely gorgeous” and “fashionable.” Best of all? If you act fast, you can snag it on sale for 20% off while supplies last.

Get the Zeagoo Trench Coat on sale for $77 (originally $96) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

All it takes is one glance, and you’ll be ready to add the Zeagoo Trench Coat to your cart. A glamorous faux-fur lapel is one of the biggest draws this elegant coat offers. It’s made from a soft fabric and features a pleated skirt silhouette. Along with button-down detailing, this trench coat also includes an adjustable waistband, which is clutch for cinching your waist.

This coat is incredibly versatile. You can snag it with the faux-fur collar for a polished look or with a classic collar for a more casual aesthetic. It’s available in women’s sizes S through XXL, in dozens of fun shades. From black to camel, violet, plaid and houndstooth, there’s a shade (or two) for everyone.

Zeagoo Faux Fur Lapel Trench Coat Jacket Final Sale: $77 $96

An undisputed hit with customers, shoppers rave confirm this coat is “very flattering.” According to one reviewer, “It’s quite warm without being overly heavy.” The shopper also dished on how functional this trench coat is. “The double layering is not just fashionable, it’s also an additional layer without being heavy or bulky. It is nice enough to wear with pretty much anything, day or night.” That means it’s perfect for laid-back outfits like two-piece sets or more dressed up looks, like date night dresses.

Get ready to upgrade your wintertime outerwear collection courtesy of this shopper-approved trench coat. Snag it on sale while you can!

