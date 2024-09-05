Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson insisted, via reps, that they were “happily together” after breakup rumors swirled this summer. But a source reveals to Life & Style the buzz “was a wake-up call” for the couple of seven years. “It made them realize they aren’t ready to let go, but they need to put in work to get back to a solid place.” According to the source, that means starting couples therapy again, and committing to spending a lot more time together. They’ve been booked, with Dakota, 34, busy with film projects, while Chris, 47, has been touring with Coldplay. The distance “has been tough on them,” adds the source. “They’ve butted heads on day-to-day things as well, and they’ve been back and forth about a wedding so many times they’ve lost count. But they plan to take a nice holiday and reconnect, and remember why they fell in love in the first place.”