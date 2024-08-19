Dakota Johnson Slams Chris Martin Split With Engagement Ring

Dakota Johnson is defending her relationship! The Fifty Shades of Grey star shut down rumors she split with longtime partner Chris Martin by flashing her engagement ring to the paparazzi.

Dakota, 34, was photographed in Malibu, California, on Friday, August 16, while attending a dinner with Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee. The actress, dressed in a tan trench coat and wide-leg jeans, looked annoyed as she held her left hand to show off a massive emerald ring while walking through a parking lot, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The Texas native made the major statement just hours after she shut down speculation that she and the Coldplay frontman, 47, had called it quits. “The reports are not true. They are happily together,” a rep for the actress told Page Six earlier that day.

Dakota and Chris began dating in October 2017 and have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, never appearing on a red carpet together. The A-listers briefly split in June 2019, though Dakota and Chris rekindled their relationship and have been going strong ever since.

The How to Be Single actress opened up about why she and Chris maintain their privacy, telling Vanity Fair in July 2022 that there were many factors in their decision, including their blended family and her upbringing as the child of two celebrities.

Dakota is the daughter of Hollywood actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Meanwhile, Chris shares two kids, Apple and Moses, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she told the outlet.

The pair reportedly got secretly engaged “years ago,” although they’ve never confirmed the news themselves. She has been wearing an emerald ring, which is reportedly her engagement ring, since 2020.

Rumors have swirled that it’s Dakota who has cold feet about making it down the aisle with the “The Scientist” artist. “While Dakota loves Chris, she’s not sure about marriage,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on June 11. Her parents, who have been married four times, have seemingly made their daughter skeptical of pulling the trigger on the major milestone.

“She’s not a big proponent of the legal aspect of it,” the insider continued. “Dakota says a piece of paper doesn’t necessarily change anything.”

Dakota is reportedly just happy living with the musician, and even starting a family with him, without all the “pomp and circumstance” of a wedding. “Dakota isn’t a runaway bride,” the source added. “She’s just uncertain that marriage is for her.”

Meanwhile, the Goop founder, 51, has maintained a friendly relationship with her ex and his future wife and has taken it upon herself to help with the wedding planning.

“Her obsession with them getting married is too much,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style on March 28. “She’s coming up with all kinds of ideas for the ceremony: color themes, locations, even the guest list. Gywneth’s become the ultimate bridezilla, and it’s not even her wedding!”

In addition, the source said that the Contagion actress sent Dakota and Chris photos and links of her “fabulous” 2018 Hamptons nuptials to her husband, Brad Falchuk, to use as inspiration for their big day.